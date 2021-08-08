Green Ridge Fire adds 4,800 acres; remains at 15% contained

by Margo Cady

Green Ridge Fire smoke. Photo courtesy of Green Ridge Fire Facebook page.

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Green Ridge Fire added a total of 4,869 acres yesterday; the fire is now 20, 259 acres in total. According to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black (RMIMTB), the fire is currently 15% contained.

Gusty winds on Saturday caused the fire to grow towards the Northeast, where it met the containment line for the Lick Creek Fire. Being as this area has already burned, firefighters are using this area as an anchor point to stop the fire from growing further to the east.

This containment area is across the Tucannon River, and the fire is currently spotting on the 22 Road. Management teams are currently engaging portions of the fire from 22 Road.

The Lick Creek Fire remains at 80,421 acres and is currently 90% contained. At 6am Sunday, RMIMTB assumed command of the Lick Creek Fire response efforts.

Evacuations for the Green Ridge Fire from the U.S. Forest Services’ Umatilla National Forest Division are:

Garfield County current evacuations:

A Level 3 evacuation notice for the following areas: •Northwest corner of the Columbia and Garfield County border south to the Tucannon River Trail. Diagonally to the southeast along the Tucannon River Trail and north along the bear creek trail to the intersection of the 40 road. This will continue north on the westside of the 42 road to Pataha Spur Rd in the area of Iron Springs. Around the 040 road to the 4016 road, following the 4016 road to the 40 road and north to the forest boundary. •To include the Stentz Spring and Clear Water communities. A Level 2 evacuation notice for the following areas: •Starting from the northwest area of the Columbia County line on the Blind Grade Road extending south to Umatilla National Forest boundary east to the Baker Pond Campground. South on the 40 road to the 4016 road, 4016 road around to 040 Road to 42 Road. Continues south on the eastside of the 42 Road to Lickford Road (41 Road) and northeast to Asotin County line. North on the county line to Knotgrass Ridge Road west to include Kimble Road area. Kimble Road west to the Highway 128 going northeast to Bosley Grade Road. Bosley Grade Road to Mountain Road continuing to the intersection of Lineville Ridge Road to the Columbia County line.

•This includes the Stentz Springs, Rose Spring and Baker Pond communities Columbia County current evacuations: A Level III evacuation notice for the following areas: •Beginning at the north Umatilla National Forest boundary, from Tucker Road to the Garfield County line boundary. The west side continues to follow the west forest boundary south to where Walla Walla Rd and N Touche Road intersect, diagonal to Midway Campground at Skyline Drive. It will continue east through the Horse Ridge Trail to the Garfield County line. A Level II evacuation notice has also been issued for the following areas: •Everything northwest of Chase Mountain to where Walla Walla Rd and N Touche Road intersect within Umatilla National Forest boundary. A Level I evacuation notice for the following areas: •North of the Umatilla National Forest boundary following the Maloney Mountain Road turning into Hartsock Grade Road and follows east and south around the Garfield County Line back to the forest boundary.

