Green Ridge Fire in Umatilla National Forest has burned over 11,000 acres

by Neil Fischer

Green Ridge Fire (Image credit: U.S. Forest Service - Umatilla National Forest, Facebook)

The Green Ridge Fire burning in the Umatilla National Forest 30 miles east of Walla Walla has scorched more than 11,000 acres after being started by lightning, according to fire officials.

The California Interagency Incident Management Team 12 provided an update Tuesday morning that the fire is only 15 percent contained, while burning 11,449 acres.

The Green Ridge Fire, ignited by lightening, started July 7.

There are approximately 382 fire fighters battling the blaze that has been burning for almost a month.

The California Interagency Incident Management Team 12 says there are eight crews on the ground, 28 engines, eight Dozers, 11 water tenders, and seven helicopters.

Level 2 evacuations remain in place from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for the areas east to the forest boundary. This includes Bald Butte Mountain and south to the Columbia County and Wallowa County border. Officials say the evacuation notice also extends west to the fire boundary and north to Chase Mountain. The notice extends from Chase Mountain to Middle Point Trailhead to Midway Campground.

The California Interagency Incident Management Team 12 says residents in the area can expect smokey conditions on Tuesday.

