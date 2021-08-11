Green Ridge Fire near Walla Walla has burned for over a month, consumed 25,000 acres

by Neil Fischer

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Green Ridge Fire near Walla Walla which has burned more than 25,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black (RMIMTB).

Incident Commander Troy Hagan says the fire has burned 25,250 acres and is only 15 percent contained.

The fire was reported on July 7, and has now spread for over a month.

The RMIMTB says the fire started after lightning struck the area.

On Tuesday, firefighters removed unburned pockets of fuel between fire lines and the fire’s perimeter.

There are currently 462 firefighters working on the Green Ridge Fire.

Officials are updating information on the Green Ridge Fire on their Facebook page.

