Green Ridge Fire now 40% contained; minimal growth over last week

by Margo Cady

Facebook: @GreenRidgeFire2021

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Green Ridge Fire continues to make steady progress towards containment. The fire is now 40% contained, and grew just over 1,000 acres in the past week.

According to a press release on Saturday, firefighters continue to mop up hot-spots and fire activity. Fire crews are mapping suppression lines constructed for future repair.

The nearby Lick Creek Fire has been transferred back to Umatilla National Forest and the Green Ridge Fire has been transferred to the Southeast Incident Management Gray Team as of Saturday.

Fire crews are asking the public to stay clear of any firefighting operations:

Please, stay clear of firefighting operations and drive safely! The public should watch out for fire crews and equipment while traveling on forest roads. Some roads remain closed with barriers. Barriers are in place to protect firefighters and the public, so please respect the closed areas. Stay clear of fire-blackened areas for the many unseen hazards that exist, including live green, fire-weakened, trees which may fall without warning, and scalding hot stump holes. Please maintain situational awareness of your surroundings when traveling and hiking in fire-damaged forests.

Evacuations remain at Level I (be ready, stay aware) in Garfield, Columbia and Asotin counties. Any updates will come from local sheriff’s offices.

RECENT COVERAGE OF GREEN RIDGE AND LICK CREEK FIRES:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.