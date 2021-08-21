Green Ridge Fire remains at 39,235 acres; now 35% contained

by Margo Cady

PENDLETON, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to make progress on containing the Green Ridge Fire and Lick Creek Fires this weekend. Both fires maintained their size overnight, according to an update released by the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black (RMIMTB) on Saturday.

The Green Ridge fire is now at 39,325 acres. Overnight, the fire saw some rain and containment grew to 35%, a 6% increase since Thursday. The fire’s behavior has also decreased.

Firefighters are working on expanding containment lines through the weekend. Cooler temperatures and a 50% chance of continued precipitation are helping crews keep the fire in it’s same footprint.

Nearby, the Lick Creek Fire is now 97% contained. The fire has remained at 80,421 acres. The final 3% of Lick Creek Fire will be contained once the Green Ridge Fire burns around it’s currently uncontained areas, according to a release on Saturday.

Evacuations for the Green Ridge and Lick Creek Fire are:

Garfield County currently has Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations in place. Columbia County currently has Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1 evacuations in place. The Grouse Flats area is currently under a Level 1 evacuation in Garfield County, Asotin County, and Wallowa County, Oregon. An interactive fire map that shows evacuations and other important information is available at https://arcg.is/0mrCe1.

