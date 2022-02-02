Groundhog Day 2022: Share your pet “winter prediction” photos!

Punxsutawney Phil has given us the annual Groundhog Day Forecast—six more weeks of winter.
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Not everyone at KAPP-KVEW is happy about the idea of more snow or continued cold temperatures. So, we’re opening it up to you! Snap a photo of your pet with their shadow. Or lack thereof!

We will share your pet photos on Good Morning Northwest between 5 am and 7 am Thursday. Make sure to include your location and your pet’s name.

Photos can be submitted by clicking here. If that doesn’t work for you, post your photo in the comment section of our Facebook post.

