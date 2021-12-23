Guardrail uprooted by DUI crash at Sylvester St and Road 60 in Pasco

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A guardrail was uprooted when an intoxicated man veered his truck off a stretch of road where local authorities frequently cite drivers for speeding.

According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police, officers responded to a stretch of W Sylvester St on December 23 around 1:00 a.m. for reports that a blue Ram pickup truck slammed into the guardrail.

When they arrived, officers observed the guardrail ripped out from the road at the site of the collision. It was dragged onto a part of someone’s yard but shielded the residence from being damaged by the truck.

As they approached the vehicle, responding officers recognized that the driver was still sitting inside his vehicle. They made contact with the 28-year-old man and concluded that he was under the influence after a brief investigation.

Pasco police say he was not injured in the collision and was transported to the Franklin County Jail for a DUI charge.

Pasco police officers say that a streetlight was also struck and uprooted during the collision. City officials will work to repair the damage in the coming weeks.

Local authorities say that this stretch of road on Sylvester from Rd 32 to Rd 56 is notorious for speeding because it’s a long, straight path. However, it comes to an abrupt stop at Rd 60, where it takes a hard right turn to become Rd 60.

PPD officers took a comical stance in telling this story in their social media post below:

