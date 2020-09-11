Gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp questions climate change in Facebook video

Washington gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp expressed doubt in the validity of climate change during a 17 minute Facebook live video on Wednesday.

His comments come as hundreds of thousands of acres of land are burning across Washington state.

In the video, Culp questioned why more catastrophic wildfires have happened in the last 20 years than in the prior 20 years.

“Well, in the 70s, you know I’m old enough to remember, in the 70s there was the big scare about global cooling. It was on the national news. Global cooling, we’re all going to freeze to death. And then it was global warming, we’re all going to burn up. It’s always 10-12 years down the road,” Culp said in the video.

Scientists have proven that the earth is not cooling, but rather warming, which could lead to even more catastrophic events in the future.

Climate change has long been an issue that Culp’s opponent, Jay Inslee, has fought to counteract. In 2019, Inslee ran for president with climate change as the centerpiece of his campaign.