Gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp to hold rally in Kennewick on Wednesday
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Loren Culp, who is running as the republican candidate for governor in Washington, will make stop in Tri-Cities this week.
Culp plans to hold a “victory protest” in Kennewick on Wednesday night. According to the Culp for Governor Facebook page, the event is free and will feature live music, speakers and food.
RELATED: Inslee, Culp meet in first and only governor’s debate
It will be held at Clover Island from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.