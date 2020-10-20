Gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp to hold rally in Kennewick on Wednesday

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Loren Culp, who is running as the republican candidate for governor in Washington, will make stop in Tri-Cities this week.

Culp plans to hold a “victory protest” in Kennewick on Wednesday night. According to the Culp for Governor Facebook page, the event is free and will feature live music, speakers and food.

It will be held at Clover Island from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.