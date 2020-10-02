Gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp to hold ‘victory protest’ in Spokane on Saturday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp will be in Spokane for a ‘victory protest’ on Saturday.

The event will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., and will be held at the Wandermere Mall at 12312 N. Division St. Culp promises to have live music, speakers and food.

Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and water.

Culp, the police chief of Republic, is looking to unseat incumbent Jay Inslee. He has been a vocal opponent of Inslee’s mandates in response to pandemic and made headlines in 2019 for opposing the state’s new stricter gun laws, which he has said compelled him to run.