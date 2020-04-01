Gun goes off inside Richland Walmart

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police say a man accidentally dropped a firearm inside the Richland Walmart on Wednesday, causing it to discharge inside the store.

Around 3 p.m., an employee at the store at 2801 Duportail St. told police said the man dropped his jacket, which contained the gun, causing it to go off. No one was injured and there were no signs of damage.

Police said the man involved stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The man was legally carrying the gun and was not arrested.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

