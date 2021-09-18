Gun shots wake up College Place residents overnight; police looking for information

by Margo Cady

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — Gun shots wake up residents in College Place late Friday Night. The College Place Police Department (CPPD) is now looking for more information related to the incident.

Initial calls brought officers to the 400 block of Northwest B Street around 10:27 p.m. on September 17th. The caller believed that a neighbors boyfriend may have been shot at, according to a release from CPPD.

On scene, police officers contacted a woman who said the gun shot woke her up. The woman claimed to see her boyfriend driving away from the house when she looked out her window to investigate the noise.

The woman’s boyfriend, a 24-year-old College Place resident, called her while she was talking to officers, saying that an unknown man wearing a mask and carrying a gun attempted to steal his back pack, and shot at him before he drove away. The boyfriend would not return back to the scene, according to CPPD.

Another neighbor told officers they saw an unidentified man wearing black clothing running down Northwest B Street towards College Avenue.

At the site of the scene, officers located a single empty .380 shell casing on the sidewalk.

Later the same evening, a 31-year-old male was admitted to Saint Mary’s Medical Center for a gun shot wound. He reported to hospital staff that he was shot in College Place.

The gun shot victim was wearing all black clothing at the time he was admitted to the hospital but refused to cooperated with officers when questioned, according to CPPD’s press release Saturday.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the College Place Police Department Detective unit at (509) 394-8550.

