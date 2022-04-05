Gunshot victim appears at Kennewick emergency room, launching investigation

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Criminal investigators are working to piece together the story of a male gunshot victim who appeared at an emergency clinic in the Tri-Cities on Monday morning.

According to a press release issued by Officer Erin Campbell of the Kennewick Police Department, authorities were dispatched to the Kadlec Freestanding Emergency Room located at 3290 W 19th Ave in Kennewick around 7:43 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Medical staff members told responding officers that a male victim arrived with a single gunshot wound. However, the location of the shooting and the circumstances surrounding it are unclear at this time.

RECENT: Kennewick crash victims identified as drunk driver remains behind bars

With that in mind, the KPD is investigating this situation as an isolated incident, meaning they have no reason to believe that a current threat is posed to the community as of Monday morning. However, they are hoping to obtain as much information as they can to find out what happened.

At this time, law enforcement has opted to keep the identity of the gunshot victim private while they pursue potential leads.

If you have any information that may contribute to this investigation, you are urged to contact Secomm at 509-628-0333 and reference Case No. 22-14116. Otherwise, you can report an anonymous tip online by clicking here.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are publically revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Seattle FBI looking for publics’ help in finding laser strike suspects

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.