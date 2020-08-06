Gusts up to 30 MPH Thursday with cooler temperatures -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

A cold front is moving through the Pacific Northwest today with breezy and cooler temperatures expected. A Red Flag Warning (high fire danger) is in place for parts of the area today (mainly south into Oregon). With winds gusting 30 to 40 MPH and low humidity, our fire danger will be high through the end of the day. A Wind Advisory is also in place for Kittitas County for gusts at times up to 50 MPH. Light rain showers are heading north this morning and will be out of the area by 9AM. Most of the area will be back to plenty of sunshine. After we hit 100 degrees yesterday, it will be much cooler with temperatures back into the 80’s.

A pleasant and sunny day is on the way Friday with highs in the low 80’s. A bit warmer for the weekend with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. More quiet and sunny weather next week. Temperatures jump back into the upper 90’s Monday.