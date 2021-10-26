Gusty winds and scattered showers Tuesday before drying conditions return Wednesday -Briana

Southwest wind gusts will range from 25-35MPH today across the Mid Columbia and Yakima Valley.

by Briana Bermensolo

A chance of showers Tuesday, with gusty winds picking up out of the southwest. Wind gusts will range from the 25-35MPH range, so make sure you close all trash can lids and watch for blowing tree leaves or tumbleweeds on the roads. Daytime highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. The best chance for steady rainfall in Eastern Washington and Oregon will be during the early afternoon hours. Pop-up shower chances continue overnight through early Wednesday morning. Sunshine and chilly temperatures by Halloween weekend.

