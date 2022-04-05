Gusty winds begin to calm later today, sunny skies across the region this afternoon -Briana

A Wind Advisory will continue until 7PM today for the Mid-Columbia.

by Briana Bermensolo

A Wind Advisory is in place for gusty winds today. Winds have already started to calm some during the morning hours. The advisory will expire at 7pm. Morning wind gusts may range from 45-50 MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla. Again, calming through the afternoon and evening hours. Plenty of sunshine this morning and chilly temperatures! Wear a jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures will be slightly below normal this afternoon. Mountain snow comes to an end during the late morning/early afternoon hours over the Cascades. A building ridge of high pressure will allow for sunny skies to continue over the next several days. Highs in the low to upper 50s today in the lower elevations of the Mid-Columbia. Low 60s tomorrow. 70s Thursday and Friday to finish the work week!

