Gusty winds bring elevated fire concern as smoke returns to the Northwest

Despite cooler temperatures, the shifting weather pattern brings little relief from fire danger.

by Briana Bermensolo

KENNEWICK, Wash. — You may have felt the change in the weather as you headed out the door early this morning: cooler temperatures. This is a big relief for many across the Northwest as this summer’s most recent extreme heatwave comes to an end.

But, the same weather-maker bringing cooler weather to the Mid-Columbia and Yakima Valley today is also bringing elevated fire concern through tonight. A surface cold front, coupled with an upper-level disturbance, will bring increased and shifting wind gusts throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Air quality ranges from moderate to unhealthy levels right now as smoke is pushed back in overnight. This sparked yet another Air Quality Alert from the Benton Clean Air Agency. A passing surface cold front, coupled with an upper-level disturbance, will bring Northwest wind gusts from 25 to 40MPH Tuesday.

Use caution during outdoor activities as increasing wind speeds will allow new wildfire starts to spread rapidly when paired with severely dry conditions. A very small chance of rain, about .01″ or less, is possible tonight between 5 pm and 9 pm. This will only be a drop in the bucket when considering how much rain it would take to help dampen any current wildfires.

The chance for dry thunderstorms tonight also brings the risk of new fire starts by lightning.

The Schneider Springs Fire, a significant source of smoke across Southeast Washington, is burning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and grew more than 10,000 acres overnight.

Winds are expected to die down overnight through Wednesday. The Air Quality Alert will expire Wednesday at noon.

