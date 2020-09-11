Indoor gyms allowed to reopen in Tri-Cities and Yakima

David Mann by David Mann

Effective today, indoor fitness and training facilities are allowed to operate in Modified Phase 1 counties under Phase 2 guidance, according to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office.

This means that facilities like gyms, yoga studios, and indoor sports facilities can open for personal fitness and training, group fitness classes, and practice for certain low- and medium-contact sports. Occupancy is limited to ensure proper physical distancing, and masks are required.

“As the seasons change and outdoor options for fitness and training becomes less accessible, it is important for Washingtonians across our state to have access to facilities where they can safely exercise indoors,” Inslee said. “I want to thank the many facilities around the state, and the fitness instructors that have been operating and teaching safely under this guidance.”

“This is great news for the health of our community and our organization,” said Bob Romero, executive director of Yakima Family YMCA. “We are excited and grateful to have the opportunity to implement the Phase 2 protocols to protect our members while they pursue improved health and well-being.”

“The Washington Fitness Alliance is very grateful for the engagement from the governor’s policy advisors and their willingness to include us in the process. Their effort to gain an understanding of health and fitness operations has enabled changes to guidance that allows members to safely workout indoors in controlled environments,” said Blair McHaney, chairman and president of the Washington Fitness Alliance. “With the poor air quality from the forest fires and the changing weather, fitness centers become a critical resource for maintaining health.”

Find a full list of current reopening guidance here.