Gyms to close across Washington starting Monday

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

MGN

WASHINGTON – Gyms will be closing across the state of Washington by the direction of Governor Jay Inslee amid the coronavirus outbreak.

KAPP-KVEW spoke with staff at Planet Fitness in Yakima who tell us they are preparing to shutdown at 9 a.m. until further notice.

We also spoke with staff at Gold’s Gym in Kennewick who tell us they plan to shut down at noon on Monday until April 1.

Some gyms are offering online training through Facebook Live.

Planet Fitness announced they will be offering 20 minute workouts on Facebook Live that you can do at home to stay active.

The workout on Monday starts at 4 p.m.

Starting Monday, tune in to Facebook Live for FREE at-home workouts for anyone and everyone. Get moving with our… Posted by Planet Fitness on Sunday, March 15, 2020

