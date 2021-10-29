Half a million dollars is being invested to mental health services for WA ranchers
OLYMPIA, Wash. —Mental health has long been an overlooked topic amongst many agricultural communities, but Washington State’s Department of Agriculture is putting funds toward programs to address that.
According to the office of Eastern Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse, the Dept. of Agriculture is putting $500,000 toward programs and initiatives to provide mental health services for those working in the agricultural industry.
This includes two programs through the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) that will address behavioral health and suicide prevention in the industry.
RELATED: Farmers become eligible for disaster relief as Biden signs Newhouse-backed act
Rep. Newhouse applauded the funding and what it represents for the farmers and ranchers of Eastern Washington.
“Our farmers and ranchers have been working under intense conditions over the last year and a half to continue ensuring our food supply chain remains uninterrupted, and our grocery store shelves remain full,” Newhouse said. “This grant funding will go a long way towards helping these men and women deal with the stress this has caused in a healthy, manageable way.”
RELATED: Franklin County farm faces steep penalty for illegal irrigation
These programs have been in development for several years and were funded through the 2018 Farm Bill. Mental health issues related to stress have been thoroughly researched when it pertains to farm communities across the United States.
Government officials hope these programs will spread further information about mental health and how to manage stress during times of hardship.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- “Time of my life:” Walla Walla’s Chief of Police to retire in April 2022
- Northern lights expected in Washington, Oregon for Halloween weekend
- Yakima teen stumbled into busy intersection while dying from gunshot wound
- Woman, 27, shot in Kennewick after possible domestic violence incident, police say
- Complete guide to Family-Friendly Halloween Events in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, WW and more
RELATED: Walla Walla farmer ‘devastated’ as high temps destroy onion crops
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.