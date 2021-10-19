Halloween safety tips for parents and children

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The countdown to Halloween has begun, and with the CDC’s blessing, many will celebrate Halloween this year. Whether it’s the CDC guidelines or trick-or-treating safety, it’s always a great reminder for children, parents, and families to review some safety tips for Halloween.

Do NOT put a mask on children younger than two years old.

If you are sick or have symptoms, don’t host or attend a gathering, and if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, get tested.

Consider outdoors safer than indoors and avoid crowded and poorly ventilated spaces.

Wear well-fitting masks if you are in public indoor settings, whether you are fully vaccinated or not.

Protect children who are not eligible for the vaccine by getting vaccinated.

CLICK HERE: ADDITIONAL COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES FROM CDC

Obey traffic signals and only cross the streets at corners and crosswalks after looking both ways. No sidewalks? Walk facing traffic.

Make sure your kids are not distracted by electronics, and they don’t run across the street.

Teach your kids to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of a car and be extra cautious crossing between parked cars.

Make sure to use reflective tape, stickers or choose light colors for costumes and bags. Kids can also carry glow sticks or flashlights, so it is easier for a driver to see them.

Full face masks are not recommended as they may obstruct a child’s vision, and face paint may be the better option, especially if you are wearing a protective face mask for the nose and mouth.

Make sure the costume is not itchy, or too long, or includes any potential tripping hazards.