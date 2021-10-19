Halloween safety tips for parents and children
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The countdown to Halloween has begun, and with the CDC’s blessing, many will celebrate Halloween this year. Whether it’s the CDC guidelines or trick-or-treating safety, it’s always a great reminder for children, parents, and families to review some safety tips for Halloween.
Halloween COVID-19 Safety Tips from the CDC:
- Protect children who are not eligible for the vaccine by getting vaccinated.
- Wear well-fitting masks if you are in public indoor settings, whether you are fully vaccinated or not.
- Consider outdoors safer than indoors and avoid crowded and poorly ventilated spaces.
- If you are sick or have symptoms, don’t host or attend a gathering, and if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, get tested.
- Do NOT put a mask on children younger than two years old.
Halloween Trick-or-Treating Safety Tips from Safe Kids Worldwide:
- Obey traffic signals and only cross the streets at corners and crosswalks after looking both ways. No sidewalks? Walk facing traffic.
- Make sure your kids are not distracted by electronics, and they don’t run across the street.
- Teach your kids to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of a car and be extra cautious crossing between parked cars.
- Make sure to use reflective tape, stickers or choose light colors for costumes and bags. Kids can also carry glow sticks or flashlights, so it is easier for a driver to see them.
- Full face masks are not recommended as they may obstruct a child’s vision, and face paint may be the better option, especially if you are wearing a protective face mask for the nose and mouth.
- Make sure the costume is not itchy, or too long, or includes any potential tripping hazards.
- Always a good rule, join kids under age 12 for trick-or-treating. If a child can trick-or-treat without supervision, make sure they stick to a planned route involving familiar areas and check in regularly.
Halloween Driving Safety Tips from Safe Kids Worldwide:
- Be aware of popular trick-or-treating hours around 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways, so make sure you drive slow and take extra time at intersections for children to walk across.
- Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.
- Turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.
If you decide to stay in and hand out candy this Halloween, it’s always a good reminder to make sure that your driveway or front porch is well lit and clear of all tripping hazards for little ones to approach your front door safely.
Halloween Food Safety Tips from FDA:
As much as we all love candy, including children, the FDA says it’s essential for parents to make sure the treats are safe.
- Snacking: Children shouldn’t snack on treats from their goody bags while they’re out trick-or-treating. Give them a light meal or snack before they head out – don’t send them out on an empty stomach. Urge them to wait until they get home and let you inspect their loot before they eat any of it.
- Safe treats: Tell children not to accept – and especially not to eat – anything that isn’t commercially wrapped. Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers. Throw away anything that looks suspicious.
- Food Allergies: If your child has a food allergy, check the label to ensure the allergen isn’t present. Please do not allow the child to eat any home-baked goods they may have received.
- Choking hazards: If you have very young children, be sure to remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys.
For additional Halloween Safety tips, you can always visit the National Safety Council. We hope you have a safe Halloween!
