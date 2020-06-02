Handful of new coronavirus cases in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Umatilla County Public Health has reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the past week.

On Tuesday, June 2, health officials reported two new cases in Umatilla County. At least 124 county residents have been infected since the outbreak began in March. That’s up from 113 one week earlier.

A total of three residents died of virus-related complications and at least 1o6 have recovered.

One resident is hospitalized because of the virus as of Tuesday afternoon.

As Gov. Kate Brown starts to lift statewide restrictions, health officials say it’s important to remember that health and hygiene advice that slows the spread of COVID-19 still applies:

Stay home if you are sick. If you develop symptoms while in public, return home and self-isolate immediately. Contact your health care provider if you need medical attention.

People who are at risk for severe complications (over age sixty or have underlying medical conditions) should stay home even if you feel well.

Practice good hand hygiene with frequent handwashing for at least twenty seconds or use hand sanitizer (60-95% alcohol content).

Cover coughs/sneezes with your elbow or a tissue and avoid touching your face.

Practice physical distancing of at least six feet between you and people you do not live with.

Use cloth, paper or disposable face coverings in public.

Stay close to home. Avoid overnight trips and other non-essential travel, including recreational day trips to destinations outside the community where you live.

