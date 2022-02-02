Hanford announces major milestone in cesium removal

by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. — On Wednesday morning, Department of Energy Officials announced workers have made major progress at the Hanford Site in treating and cleaning up radioactive and chemical waste.

Despite a global pandemic, worldwide shortages and inflation, workers were able to be ahead of schedule and come in under budget, according to DOE officials. They’ve successfully treated the first 50,000 gallons at the Tank-Side Cesium Removal; their goal for 2022 is to treat at least one million gallons.

TSCR, which has been under development for the past three years, removes radioactive cesium and solids for tank waste at Hanford. That treated waste will be fed to the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant for vitrification. That plant is expected to come online in 2023.

Officials said the cesium removal is a vital part of Hanford’s Direct Feed Low Activity Waste or ‘DFLAW’ program.

DFLAW is a collection of interdependent projects and infrastructure which will operate together to immobilize the waste in glass and safely dispose of the million of gallons of tank waste.

During a Wednesday morning press conference, several state officials also gave their congratulations to the many people who made this milestone possible.

Governor Jay Inslee called it an important step in protecting the health and safety of Central Washington’s people and environment.

The TSCR technology is similar to the DOE’s Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

Throughout the press conference, John Eschenberg, the President and CEO of Washington River Protection Solutions, reiterated the importance of the many workers who made this possible and the contractors who work with Hanford to create a safe and successful worksite.

State lawmakers also gave their praise to the achievement, thrilled on the 50,000 gallons already prepared for vitrification and added, they hope this means Hanford is on the right path to safely disposing or storing at least 90% of the 56 million gallons of waste at the Site.

