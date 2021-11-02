Hanford breaks ground on 10,000-square-foot water treatment plant

by Dylan Carter

From left, Hanford Mission Integration Solutions President Bob Wilkinson; Hanford Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant Project Director Valerie McCain; Office of River Protection and Richland Operations Office Manager Brian Vance; Washington River Protection Solutions President John Eschenberg; and Central Plateau Cleanup Company President Scott Sax participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hanford Central Plateau Water Treatment Facility.

RICHLAND, Wash. — A state-of-the-art water treatment facility is officially under construction following a groundbreaking ceremony on the Hanford Site.

According to an alert from the U.S. Department of Energy, this 10,000-square-foot water treatment facility will help to ensure that safe water is available for efforts across the Hanford site. That includes the treatment and vitrification of Hanford tank waste, which much be disposed of properly and requires a significant amount of water to do so.

Additionally, this water treatment facility will ensure that a water supply is readily available for fire suppression efforts in case of an emergency. This will increase the current daily capabilities from 2.1 million gallons of water to as much as 5 million gallons of water.

DOE Office of River Protection and Richland Operations Office manager Brian Vance believes this water treatment facility will improve the safety and working conditions for Hanford employees for decades to come.

“Well beyond the start of DFLAW and the transition to 24/7 operations, we’re looking at the next several decades of cleanup, and this water facility will provide services to the entire site for that period of time,” Vance said. “It’s one of many projects now in place that are going to set the conditions for future work at the site.”

Construction on this plant began last month and is expected to be completed by the middle of 2023. By that timeframe, it should be fully operational and in use by the end of 2023. This timeframe was provided by the Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS).

“We take great pride in our role in the Hanford mission to support all cleanup progress, including long-term tank waste treatment and risk reduction,” HMIS President Bob Wilkinson said.

