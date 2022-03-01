Hanford building cleared after “loud bang” triggered an active shooter scare

RICHLAND, Wash. — Law enforcement is clearing the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after employees heard a loud bang which they reported in fear of an active shooter situation at one of the nation’s largest nuclear cleanup sites.

According to Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey, all floors of building 2750E on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation were thoroughly searched by a collective effort from his group, Hanford Patrol, Richland Police, the Dept. of Energy, and the FBI.

“No one actually saw a gun, no one actually heard what sounded like gunfire,” Sheriff Croskrey said. “It could’ve been a mechanical problem in the building or some kind of maintenance.”

They did not collect any evidence of an active shooter threat, and Sheriff Croskrey says that no was one injured. However, detectives will remain on the scene to process this incident as if it were a shooting to ensure there was no foul play.

An emergency text alert sent to Hanford staff after initial reports trickled in was obtained by KAPP KVEW. It read as follows:

HANFORD SECURITY INCIDENT INFORMATION: Active Assailant at 2750E in 200 East Area. Affected employees prepare to run fight hide. Employees in nearby buildings are to lockdown and prepare to run fight hide. All others stay away.

KAPP KVEW’s Ellie Nakamoto-White chronicled the incident in a Twitter thread, which you can visit below:

BREAKING: A representative with the @ENERGY has confirmed authorities are responding to reports of a possible active shooter in the East building on the #Hanford site. Employees nearby are on lockdown. @KAPPKVEW — Ellie Nakamoto-White (@ellienw_news) March 1, 2022

