Hanford employee being tested for novel coronavirus

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

HANFORD, Wash. — The Department of Energy has stated that a Hanford employee is being tested for COVID-19.

The employee had access to the office building located at 3170 George Washington Way. It’s been restricted as a precaution until it’s deep cleaned.

The Benton-Franklin Heath District told the DOE that employees assigned to the building are not being told to take any action right now. However, they should watch for any symptoms.

