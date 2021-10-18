Hanford High creatives gain national attention with films, podcasts

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — Digital media is now the dominant platform for creators around the world, and that won’t slow down any time soon. That’s why Hanford High School has presented an opportunity for students to master these platforms through classes and clubs.

Amongst the digital media programs spearheaded by Cheyenne LaViolette, the video production teacher at Hanford High, are podcasting and documentary filmmaking classes. They allow students to express themselves creatively through a digital format while learning the technical skills necessary to see their vision through.

“The fact these kids made what they did during COVID just shows how talented and dedicated they are,” LaViolette said. “The energy they bring, it’s just a testament to these kids.”

Not only are students at Hanford High being recognized for their efforts on a local level, but their reach extends to a national scale. According to the Richland School District, a handful of Hanford students won in the student division of the Tri-Fi International Film Festival’s 72-Hour Film Challenge.

Shortly after, seven Hanford students flew to New York City after they were nominated for awards at the All-American High School Film Festival.

“I never thought this was something I’d get to do in school,” junior Alexander Leavy said.

Four video projects and two podcasts were selected from the school for the All-American High School Film Festival. Three entries belonged to Connor McFarlane, who we’ve covered in the past for his short film entitled ‘Swerv’.

If you’d like to check out these students’ projects, click here and scroll to the bottom of the page.

