Hanford High School mourns loss of second student who died by suicide

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

(H/T Hanford High School)

RICHLAND, Wash. — The community at Hanford High School was stunned following the news that a student died by suicide on Sunday. This is the second death of a Richland School District student by suicide since the start of 2021.

A letter issued to the school community by Hanford High School principal Tory Christensen confirmed that the student was a junior. The student was only 17 years old.

The first student to die by suicide at Hanford High School in 2021 was a freshman girl named Emma Wenz. She passed away on January 3 — 50 days before the most recent tragedy at the Richland school.

RELATED: Hanford High School student dies by suicide

The student’s name and information are currently being withheld due to the sensitive nature of this incident. However, the name was released in Principal Christensen’s letter to the school community.

He also noted that grief counselors are being made available to students who need them at the Hanford High School library. Counselors were made available beginning at 9:00 a.m. today (Monday, February 22, 2021) and will be made available tomorrow morning beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Please be advised that students must complete COVID-19 contact tracing paperwork to partake in in-person grief counseling. Richland School District counselors are also being made available for phone conversations, Zoom calls, or home visits. For more information on that, reach out to 509-967-6500.

The following resources may help students, families, or individuals who are suffering from suicidal thoughts.

Resources for Parents: http://www.sptsusa.org/parents/talking-to-your-kid-about-suicide/?fbclid=IwAR3851ABcDvA-BmDzBoSNxR1jjsIWtVu83-Deh7CLZnkbn1xCEAJ9XDaNDo FACTS – Warning Signs of Suicide: https://secureservercdn.net/166.62.115.136/ogo.3bf.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/FACTS-Green.pdf National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255 Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor Benton Franklin Crisis Response Center: (509) 783-0500

On many occasions, the battle with mental health is a silent one, but it’s not one that needs to be braved alone.This is a developing story that will be updated with more details once they become available.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.