Hanford High School student dies by suicide
RICHLAND, Wash. — Sadly, a student at Hanford High School in Richland named Emma Wenz passed away over the weekend. She was said to have died by suicide.
According to the “Wenz Family Fundraiser” GoFundMe page, Wenz was life-flighted to the Seattle Children’s Hospital, but lost her battle on Sunday, January 3. Between medical bills, Med-Evac and funeral costs, the family is expected to pay over $200,000.
Principal Tory Christensen sent a letter to the students and families at Hanford High School, confirming Wenz’s identity and extending his condolences.
Hanford High will provide grieving counselors in the school library for students that need it. To ensure the safety of all people involved, students will have to get a temperature check and fill out an attestation form. If that doesn’t work, Zoom meetings will be conducted as well as home visits in certain cases.
The principal also provided the following resources for students, families and those impacted by this tragic news:
Resources for Parents: http://www.sptsusa.org/parents/talking-to-your-kid-about-suicide/?fbclid=IwAR3851ABcDvA-BmDzBoSNxR1jjsIWtVu83-Deh7CLZnkbn1xCEAJ9XDaNDoFACTS – Warning Signs of Suicide: https://secureservercdn.net/166.62.115.136/ogo.3bf.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/FACTS-Green.pdfNational Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis CounselorBenton Franklin Crisis Response Center: (509) 783-0500
In these trying times, mental health can be challenged. For those who already suffered from mental health issues, the isolation and restrictions imposed by a public health crisis can be especially trying.
Remember to check in with those you care about — Especially the teenagers in your life.