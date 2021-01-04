Hanford High School student dies by suicide

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

(H/T Hanford High School)

RICHLAND, Wash. — Sadly, a student at Hanford High School in Richland named Emma Wenz passed away over the weekend. She was said to have died by suicide.

According to the “Wenz Family Fundraiser” GoFundMe page, Wenz was life-flighted to the Seattle Children’s Hospital, but lost her battle on Sunday, January 3. Between medical bills, Med-Evac and funeral costs, the family is expected to pay over $200,000.

Principal Tory Christensen sent a letter to the students and families at Hanford High School, confirming Wenz’s identity and extending his condolences.

Hanford High will provide grieving counselors in the school library for students that need it. To ensure the safety of all people involved, students will have to get a temperature check and fill out an attestation form. If that doesn’t work, Zoom meetings will be conducted as well as home visits in certain cases.

The principal also provided the following resources for students, families and those impacted by this tragic news:

Resources for Parents: http://www.sptsusa.org/parents/talking-to-your-kid-about-suicide/?fbclid=IwAR3851ABcDvA-BmDzBoSNxR1jjsIWtVu83-Deh7CLZnkbn1xCEAJ9XDaNDo FACTS – Warning Signs of Suicide: https://secureservercdn.net/166.62.115.136/ogo.3bf.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/FACTS-Green.pdf National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255 Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor Benton Franklin Crisis Response Center: (509) 783-0500