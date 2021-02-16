RICHLAND, Wash. — With student-athletes getting closer to competing for the first time in a year, Richland School District is letting everyone know it is beginning a facilities facelift at Hanford High School.

The district says you will soon see construction begin on new Hanford High outdoor athletic fields.

NEW TUESDAY: Washington governor pushes for students to return for in-person learning

The project includes an artificial turf football field, a 2,000-seat grandstand with press box, new restrooms and concessions, RSD tweeted. The existing track at the school will be resurfaced, a new venue entrance will improve accessibility, parking will be expanded, and a new scoreboard and stadium lighting will be installed.

RELATED: Oregon to resume some outdoor high school contact sports

Kennewick-based Chervenell Construction will build the facilities. The school board awarded the bid during its meeting on February 9.

Construction will cost about $5.5 million, which the district says is below initial budget estimates. The project is scheduled to be completed by October 2021.

RELATED: Celebrate 2020 Graduates – Hanford High School