Hanford High stadium upgrades coming soon, RSD says

Work to begin on artificial turf, 2,000-seat grandstand, scoreboard and lights + resurfaced track
Hanford Falcons Athletic Field Upgrades
Courtesy: Richland School District

RICHLAND, Wash. — With student-athletes getting closer to competing for the first time in a year, Richland School District is letting everyone know it is beginning a facilities facelift at Hanford High School.

The district says you will soon see construction begin on new Hanford High outdoor athletic fields.

The project includes an artificial turf football field, a 2,000-seat grandstand with press box, new restrooms and concessions, RSD tweeted. The existing track at the school will be resurfaced, a new venue entrance will improve accessibility, parking will be expanded, and a new scoreboard and stadium lighting will be installed.

Kennewick-based Chervenell Construction will build the facilities. The school board awarded the bid during its meeting on February 9.

Construction will cost about $5.5 million, which the district says is below initial budget estimates. The project is scheduled to be completed by October 2021.

The upgrade was designed by Design West Architects of Kennewick and athletics-facilities firm DA Hogan of Seattle.

All the upgrades come courtesy of a bond approved by voters a few years back:

In February 2017, our community approved a $99 million bond issue to build new schools, replace existing schools and make other facility improvements across our district. The bond also allowed the district to apply for about $42 million in state assistance dollars to augment the community’s contributions. Projects covered by the bond included:

  • Replacement of Badger Mountain Elementary
  • Replacement of Tapteal Elementary
  • Constructions of a new elementary school on Belmont Boulevard in West Richland
  • Construction of a new elementary school in south Richland
  • Renovation of the Richland High School auditorium
  • Home side improvements and installation of field turf at Fran Rish Stadium
  • Improved athletic fields at Hanford High School
  • Construction of a new RSD Teaching, Learning & Administrative Center
  • Renovation of the 1982 wing of the old Jefferson Elementary into the Early Learning Center
  • Classroom additions/land purchases throughout the district

-Richland School District

