Hanford personnel ordered inside over strange odor, no radiation detected
UPDATE at 11:56 a.m. on Sept. 1: KAPP-KVEW has confirmed that the ‘Take Cover’ order at the Hanford Site has been lifted for most personnel.
That being said, individuals in the immediate vicinity of the REDOX facility and the nearby 111-S Laboratory will remain inside out of an abundance of caution. There does not appear to be an imminent threat as no radiation, chemical activity, or contamination have been detected at the Hanford Site this morning.
RICHLAND, Wash. — After an unfamiliar odor was detected at the Hanford Site’s Reduction Oxidation (REDOX) facility on Tuesday morning, a ‘Take Cover’ order was issued.
Personnel on the scene have been ordered to go inside while others respond to the scene and assess the scene in the 200 West Area, which is centrally located on the Hanford Site. According to an alert from the U.S. Department of Energy, crews from the Hanford Fire Department have arrived on the scene to help investigate the source of the odd scent.
However, there’s no indication that there is serious danger associated with the scent as of initial alerts.
RELATED: Hanford observatory records historic collision between black hole, neutron star
Authorities at the Hanford Site say that there have not been any abnormal radiation, contamination, or chemicals detected above background levels, which are being observed closely.
This event is also currently being monitored by teams from the U.S. Department of Energy.
This is a developing news story. An update or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- 3 killed Tuesday night in Yakima crash
- 20 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Yakima County jail
- Shell casings link Benton County arsonist & killer to separate crime scenes
- Kennewick doctor allegedly offering Ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warnings
- Level 3 evacuations downgraded for residents near Monument Hill Fire in Grant County
RELATED: U.S. DOE proposal delays moving nuclear waste from Hanford reservation by 20 years
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.