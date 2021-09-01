Hanford staff must prove vaccination status or undergo COVID-19 testing

by Dylan Carter

Hanford Site

RICHLAND, Wash. — A memo issue to the 11,000 workers at the Hanford nuclear reservation announced that staff members will be required to prove their vaccination status or undergo COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis; if not more often.

This decision was made in light of high COVID-19 case rates across the country and specifically, in Benton County. Under these new guidelines, Hanford staff members and contractors are required to verify their vaccination status as soon as possible.

RELATED: Hanford personnel ordered inside over strange odor, no radiation detected

According to the memo, this shift is taking place to align with recent guidance for federal employees across the nation. Hanford staff members, contractors, and visitors are required to attest to being fully vaccinated or comply with regular COVID-19 testing.

All Hanford employees, including those who work remotely, must complete an online vaccination attestation form launched by the U.S. Department of Energy. Any employee who is not fully vaccinated will be required to undergo consistent COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis at least.

RELATED: Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for federal workers

The DOE is working with contractors to create a COVID-19 testing program that will be free of cost for Hanford employees and visitors. Officials assured staff members that more information on the testing program and other important questions will be answered in the next few weeks.

Updates to COVID-19 guidance at the Hanford Site are a result of President Joe Biden’s recent announcement that federal workers and contractors must be fully vaccinated or tested weekly because of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: LIGO observatory records historic collision between black hole, neutron star

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.