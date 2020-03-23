Hanford workers asked to stay home Tuesday

David Mann by David Mann

HANFORD, Wash. — In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Hanford Site will continue to be in a temporary planning operations status on Tuesday to ensure the safety of the Hanford workforce.

Only essential personnel should report to work on the Hanford Site. Additional planning support staff will be contacted by their supervisors, as needed. Unless contacted by a supervisor, all federal, contractor, subcontractor and craft employees should not report to work, according to the Department of Energy.

This includes personnel who work in facilities on the Hanford Site as well as in Hanford Site facilities in the Tri-Cities. Employees who are currently teleworking or have been directed to telework should continue to do so.

The action also provides additional time for the Department of Energy and the contractors to more fully assess stocks of PPE, cleaning supplies, and other consumables and develop strategies to conserve limited inventory.

The Hanford Site is closely monitoring developments associated with the coronavirus and will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Health and Human Services and state and county public health agencies. Hanford will continue to provide updates as circumstances develop.

