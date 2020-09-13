Hanford workers have shifts cancelled due to poor air quality

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

The Department of Energy reported Sunday afternoon that they have cancelled many shifts at the Hanford Site due to the poor air quality.

All non-essential Hanford employees North of the Wye Barricade and South of the Wye Barricade, including Richland, should adhere to the following schedule:

Swing and graveyard shifts: have been CANCELLED for tonight Sunday, September 13th. Day shift: do not report to work Monday, September 14th. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to follow their normal work schedule. Employees who are teleworking, or have been directed to telework, should continue to do so. All Federal, contractor, sub-contractor and craft employees who do not telework or are unable to telework, unless contacted by their supervisor, should not report for work.

