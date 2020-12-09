Hapo Center COVID-19 testing site in Pasco will now provide results within three days

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

PASCO, Wash. — The HAPO Center test site in Pasco will now function more similarly to the CBC-West site, providing faster COVID-19 results more efficiently.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 9, the site will begin a new partnership with the Benton-Franklin Health District, Benton County Emergency Management, Franklin County Emergency Management and the University of Washington Laboratory Medicine and Pathology. The partnership will allow those getting tested to pre-register and get paperless results with a personalized QR code. It will also speed up the process of getting back results.

Results will now be available within three days of test collection. Previously, those tested at the HAPO Center were told to expect results within three to seven days.

Site hours will remain the same – Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-ups are welcome, but people are encouraged to pre-register. To pre-register, click here.