HAPO Center COVID-19 testing site now provides faster results

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

PASCO, Wash. — The HAPO Center COVID-19 testing site will now send their samples to the University of Washington, increasing the efficiency of the site.

“They give us a little bit of a better turn around on results primarily due to the fact that they send a private currier here to pick up the specimens,” said BFHD’s Operation Section Chief Erin Hockaday. The faster turn around means people will get their results two to three days faster than before.

Hockaday also hopes the change will help alleviate the pressure on the CBC-West testing site, which already sent samples to UW.

“The average that this HAPO center site was doing was about 175 specimens a day, as opposed to the CBC site that was doing an average between 700 – 800 a day,” said Hockaday.

Now both sites are under the same testing programs. This means the pre-registration process is the same, as well as the time is takes to get results.

One difference between the two, however, is that the HAPO site is run by the Washington National Guard.

“This is the opportunity for our guys to actually be what we call citizen soldiers-they’re working in their local communities, helping their neighbors battle through this pandemic that has afflicted not just the entire state but the entire globe. They’re doing what they joined the guard to do and that’s instilled a lot of pride in them and a lot of pride in our leadership and our state government that supports the national guard,” said Maj. James Hopkins.

Maj. Hopkins says the National Guard testing sites are currently funded until the end of March 2021.

The HAPO center testing site hours are Tuesday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

