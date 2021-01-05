HAPO Credit Union fights hunger and homelessness to celebrate MLK Day

Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — HAPO Community Credit Union is taking donations at each of their Tri-City locations this week to fight hunger and homelessness in our community to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Each location has a “Building A Dream” box located in the lobby for donations of non perishable food and winter essentials.

In addition, HAPO will accept monetary donations at each of their locations.

“Those donations that you make are matched up to $7,500 through our generous community partners,” said Mobile Branch Coordinator Meaghan Brooks.

HAPO has partnered with The Links Tri-Cities Chapter, AACCES, Chicago Title Insurance Company, WA Build Back Black Alliance, and TCD&IC to help purchase additional items to hand out.

“We really celebrate our diversity and inclusion at HAPO, so it’s a big program of ours, it’s really what we represent, and really want to showcase in our community,” said Brooks.

Volunteers will be distributing the donations to those facing homelessness on January 18, at the Martin Luther King Center in Pasco.

“It made sense for us to pick that day, be able to give back, to be able to help those less fortunate and support that community that supports us,” said Brooks.

The drive ends on January 11.

