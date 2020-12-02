HAPO kicks off second annual 12 Days to Give

Collecting winter wear for local children and seniors in need

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — With the beginning of December comes the start of HAPO Community Credit Union’s 12 Days to Give.

From Dec. 1-12, HAPO is collecting donations of gloves, mittens, hats, and scarves for area school children and seniors.

They are partnering with Communities In Schools of Benton-Franklin and Active 4 Life to distribute these donations throughout the community.

“Our goal is to collect a thousand items to be able to distribute around the community,” said Meaghan Brooks, the HAPO Mobile Branch Coordinator.

Winter wear donations can be brought to any of the following locations.

To make a monetary donation, go to any Tri-Cities HAPO Location and Bechtel will match your donation up to $1,000.

Donation Drop-Off Locations

The Dugout (Richland, Pasco, Kennewick)

For every donation, you will receive $5.00 off your purchase.

If you donate while the HAPO Mobile Services team is on-site, you will get to pick any meal off the menu (drink included) for the weekly special price!

– Richland Dugout Thursday, Dec. 10 from 4-7 p.m.

– Pasco Dugout Friday, Dec. 11 from 4-7 p.m.

-Kennewick Dugout Saturday, Dec. 12 from 4-7 p.m.

Jackalope Bar and Grill (Kennewick)

They will have donations on site Dec. 4-6 and 11-13. Time TBD.

107 Vista Way Kennewick, WA 99336.

HAPO Mobile Bus will also be on site for a pop up collection Saturday, Dec. 5

Minuteman Press (Kennewick)

Drop-off times are M-F, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tri-Cities HAPO Locations

Tri-Cities and Prosser Starbucks Locations

