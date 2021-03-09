HAPO and Soroptimist partner to empower women in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Two Tri-Cities organizations are collaborating to empower women in the community on International Women’s Day. Earlier today, HAPO Community Credit Union and Soroptimist International of Pasco-Kennewick (SIPK) announced their partnership in a joint effort to provide avenues toward economic empowerment for women of all ages.

They intend to do this by contributing toward a variety of enrichment programs, many of which assist young women from all walks of life. Soroptimist operates the Live Your Dream Awards and Scholarships, which provide financial assistance and educational gateways for women who’ve endured serious hardships.

On a national scale, over half of the women who have previously received a Live Your Dream award or scholarship have either been a victim of sexual assault, domestic violence, or trafficking.

HAPO has officially become the title sponsor of the Dream Builders Breakfast, which is an annual fundraiser held by Soroptimist. This year, the event will be held virtually on April 15, 2021. All funds raised during the event will be put back into the Tri-Cities community through programs and scholarships for eligible women. For more information on the Dream Builders Breakfast, click here.

SIPK President Ruth Wolberg expressed her gratitude and excitement about teaming up with HAPO.

“HAPO has been a valued community partner providing generous support for SIPK signature programs for many years, so it is fitting that they become our first Corporate Partner,” Wolberg said. “In addition to their strong support of our scholarships and awards, HAPO provides financial education training to our scholarship awardees along with a “nest-egg” in the form of a CD, for those who attend.”

As President and CEO of HAPO Community Credit Union, Dolores Broeske is proud to empower women of the Tri-Cities and beyond.

“I am honored to broaden our relationship with Soroptimist, investing in the lives of the women and children in our community is part of HAPO’s core values. This partnership represents our commitment to helping our community and we are excited to collaborate in their mission to improve the lives of women,” Broeske said.

HAPO Community Credit Union also donated $5,000 to the Soroptomist to be reinvested to the Tri-Cities community and for other women seeking better conditions.

