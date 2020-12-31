HAPO testing site officially moving to Kennewick

Testing at the new location begins Jan. 5

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — One of the community COVID-19 testing sites in Pasco is getting a new home in Kennewick.

That’s according to BFHD, who says starting Jan. 5, the site currently located at the HAPO Center in Pasco will move 1709 S. Ely St. (near the Kennewick Irrigation District building).

The site, which is staffed by the National Guard, is moving in order to provide more accessible community testing throughout the Tri-Cities for the months to come.

“As our COVID-19 response continues to evolve, we remain cognizant and flexible to our community’s need for testing to be easily accessible and in areas convenient to them,” said Erin Hockaday, operations chief for the District’s COVID-19 response.

Hours will remain the same, Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., despite the change in location. Officials ask that visitors pre-register to streamline the process, though drive-ups are welcome. Electronic test results should be available within three days, thanks to the site’s partnership with the labs at the University of Washington.

Testing at this will remain free, but providing an insurance card helps offset the cost of the service. Testing is available regardless of immigration status.

If you pre-registered in December for arrival dates in January, be sure to double-check which site to go get tested at.

Testing at the CBC site will continue to run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

