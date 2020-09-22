Happy 1st Day of Fall!

Happy Tuesday!

It’s the first day of fall arriving at 6:31AM! Waking up to morning clouds with a few showers over the Blues. Sunshine will return later this morning into the first part of the afternoon. Clouds will build back in later this afternoon and tonight ahead of our next system. Highs today will climb into the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees.

After a dry and cloudy start Wednesday, rain will start building into the eastern slopes of the Cascades by afternoon. Our best chance of rain will move in Wednesday evening and overnight. Back to drier weather Thursday, but it will be breezy and cooler. Look for winds 2o to 25 MPH with highs in the low 70’s. Another rain chance is on the way Friday with highs only in the upper 60’s. The rain will move out just in time for the weekend with warmer temperatures. Back into the low 70’s Saturday and low 80’s Sunday.