Happy National Dog Day: Time to celebrate man’s best friend!

(CNN) – Here’s to man’s best friend: Wednesday is National Dog Day.

The day encourages people to own dogs of all breeds.

You can celebrate by walking your dog, or if you don’t own one, asking to walk your neighbor or your friend’s dog, or volunteering at a local dog shelter.

For bigger steps, you could adopt a dog or begin fostering.

You can post photos of the pups in your life using the social media hashtag #NationalDogDay.