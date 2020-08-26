Happy National Dog Day: Time to celebrate man’s best friend!
Monica Petruzzelli
Posted:
Updated:
-
Submitted by Alberto Morales.
-
"Nonny enjoying camp life!" Submitted by Leslie Ramirez-Mercer.
-
"Maria and her Chiquita." Submitted by Noemi Alaniz.
-
"Finn, First Time In A Hotel!" Submitted by Jason and Christina Beck.
-
"The Handsome Fred! He’s A Mommas Boy For Sure." Submitted by Rebecca Ferge.
-
-
"Clockwise, Bruno, Santana and Koda our handful but love them as our own children. They bring us unconditional love." Submitted by Victoria Gallegos.
-
Submitted by KAPP-KVEW's Matt Van Slyke.
-
"My Little Bj." Submitted by Vanise Johnson.
-
Submitted by Toni Parks Thomas.
-
"This Is Our Girl Luci!" Submitted by Tess Sherman.
-
-
Submitted by Taylor Perez.
-
Submitted by Taylor Perez.
-
"Zeke! German Shepherd/Black lab/Blue Heeler." Submitted by Taylor Ann Jaspersen.
-
"Zeus All Black German Sheppard. Sweet Pup, Always On 10, Super Active." Submitted by Samantha Santos.
-
"Finnegan And Cooper." Submitted by Polly Delaney Porter.
-
-
"Mr. Mason." Submitted by Paula bates.
-
"Chewy!" Submitted by KAPP-KVEW's Monica Petruzzelli.
-
Submitted by Mcwherter Jackie.
-
"Lily is happy on the river." Submitted by Mark Kropla.
-
Submitted by Kevin O'Brien.
-
-
"Miss Winnie." Submitted by Margaret Axelson.
-
"Miss Esme," Submitted by Margaret Axelson.
-
"Miss Eden." Submitted by Margaret Axelson.
-
Submitted by Manda Marie.
-
"Enjoying The Dog Park In Missoula Mt." Submitted by Ma Lew Crawford.
-
-
Submitted by Kristin Thompson Kirk.
-
Submitted by Kristin Lepine Miller.
-
-
"Smelling the flowers." Submitted by Ginny Holdstock.
-
"Mel and Maddy." Submitted by Bridget Bersell.
-
-
Submitted by Brian Lee Stephenson.
-
"Skittles, Who Hates Getting Her Picture Taken." Submitted by Billie Sexton.
-
Submitted by Barbara Walden.
-
"Sydney lookn for love." Submitted by Barbara Walden.
-
"This is Luna the Great Pyrenees, our sweet guardian." Submitted by Barbara Cohen Wodehouse.
-
-
"Atlas the Rottie. His AKC registration name is StormLightning Wafflecheese, named by our 4 year old son." Submitted by Barbara Cohen Wodehouse.
-
“Lulu in Connell, WA." Submitted by Katherine and Clayton Trowbridge.
-
"And here they are flying!" Submitted by Barbara Cohen Wodehouse.
-
(CNN) – Here’s to man’s best friend: Wednesday is National Dog Day.
The day encourages people to own dogs of all breeds.
You can celebrate by walking your dog, or if you don’t own one, asking to walk your neighbor or your friend’s dog, or volunteering at a local dog shelter.
For bigger steps, you could adopt a dog or begin fostering.
You can post photos of the pups in your life using the social media hashtag #NationalDogDay.