Harman Center in Yakima hosts Veteran’s Coalition Toiletry Drive

YAKIMA, Wash. — Harman Center at Gailleon Park in Yakima is asking for the community’s help to collect donations for their Veteran’s Coalition Toiletry Drive. The Harman Center has hosted the drive since 2018 every spring quarter, according to organizers.

“We are doing this drive to help support the Veteran’s Coalition and the Veterans in our community. There are over 13,000 veterans in our Yakima County Area. We have many Veterans that participate in our programs at the Center. We are proud of our Veterans for their service and want to thank them and give back to our community,” said Leslie Richards, the Recreation Program Supervisor.

Starting April 1st through June 30th, 2022, the Harman Center Front Desk will be the main location (101 N. 65th Yakima 98908) to drop off all items that are new, unused, and unopened for the Veteran’s Coalition.

You can drop off items from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The Harman Center’s calendar listed that they will be closed on May 28th, May 30th and June 20th.

ITEMS NEEDED:

Shampo

Conditioner

Body Wash

Soap

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Shaving Cream

Razors

After Shave

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

Laundry Detergent

Dish Soap

Disinfecting Wipes

The Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition ran by David Brown “is a grassroots Veterans non-profit focused solely on helping our local Veterans connect to the resources they deserve,” according to their Facebook page.

Learn more about Spring events and projects at the Harman Center through their newsletter: Click here.

HARMAN CENTER: FREE UPCOMING EVENTS

MONDAY

9 a.m. Walking Group (Meet-Up Location Varies)

10:30 a.m. Book Club (Every 4th Monday)

TUESDAY

9:00 a.m. Hiking Group (4th Tuesday Location Vary)

WENDESDAY

9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Blood Pressure/Blood Sugar Screenings

