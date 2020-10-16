Harman Center reopens next week with ‘Forever Fitness,’ belly dancing classes

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Harman Center has been closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions, but now that Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the governor’s Safe Start plan, they’re opening back up.

“It is exciting to be able to bring back these classes for our community,” Recreation Program Supervisor Leslie Richards said in a news release. “We have missed our seniors and I know they have missed us here at the Harman Center as well.”

Starting Monday, community members will be able to attend classes at the senior center, including ‘Forever Fitness,’ line dancing, belly dancing and other health and fitness classes.

A full schedule of classes can be found here.

Participants must wear face masks, practice social distancing and bring their own equipment. For more information, call the Harman Center at 509- 575-6166 or visit their website.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.