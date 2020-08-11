Harman Center to host car parade for senior citizens in Yakima

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Harman Center is inviting senior citizens to drive by Thursday morning to get out of the house, have fun and see staff members waving in support.

“We’ve missed a lot of our seniors and we’re hoping that they get out and decorate their cars and come say hello,” Recreation Program Supervisor Leslie Richards said.

To participate in the car parade, seniors can drive down Chestnut Avenue, turn onto 56th Avenue and then pull into the center’s parking lot, following the signs and cones for the parade entrance and exit.

Richards said the first 100 participants will receive a coupon for a free treat.

“This is going to be just an event for people to get out of their house and have some fun,” Richards said.

The senior parade is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.

Other upcoming events include:

“Honk, if you LOVE a Senior!” — Harman Center staff will be standing on the corner of 65th and Summitview avenues every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to wave at everyone driving by, to spread positivity and show how much they miss their participants.

— Harman Center staff will be standing on the corner of 65th and Summitview avenues every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to wave at everyone driving by, to spread positivity and show how much they miss their participants. Chalk Art Festival — The Harman Center is hosting a “Summertime Fun” chalk art festival Thursday, Aug. 20 in its parking lot. Participants will be provided a numbered area of the parking lot to design using their own chalk. Then, over the weekend, community members will vote for their favorite chalk art designs and prizes will be awarded to the winners.

— The Harman Center is hosting a “Summertime Fun” chalk art festival Thursday, Aug. 20 in its parking lot. Participants will be provided a numbered area of the parking lot to design using their own chalk. Then, over the weekend, community members will vote for their favorite chalk art designs and prizes will be awarded to the winners. Pirate Island Virtual Lego Tournament — The Harman Center’s annual Lego tournament is being held online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. All ages are welcome to participate and create their own pirate-themed Lego creation. To enter the tournament, contestants need to e-mail a completed entry form and a photo or video of their project to leslie.richards@yakimawa.gov by Friday, Aug. 28. Members of the Harvest Lego User Group will serve as contest judges.

