Harman Center to host virtual Thanksgiving for seniors

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Harman Center in Yakima is looking to keep in touch with its seniors by having a virtual Thanksgiving celebration Wednesday afternoon via Facebook.

Recreation Program Supervisor Leslie Richards says COVID-19 restrictions have made it difficult to keep up with their seniors, but she’s looking forward to reconnecting.

“With the shutdown, we’ve been missing them so much because we don’t have that contact with them like we used to,” Richards said. “We’re hoping that the virtual Thanksgiving will be a way to bring that back.”

Senior center staff will be live streaming on the Harman Center page on Facebook at 1 p.m., eating pie and responding to visitors in the comments section. The center is also hosting a series of holiday events in December for seniors, families and kids.

More information on all the upcoming events at the Harman Center can be found here.

