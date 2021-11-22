Harrah chimney fire involves double-wide home

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Yakima County Fire District #5, Facebook

HARRAH, Wash. — A double-wide manufactured home caught ignited after flames spread from a chimney to the rest of the structure in Yakima County.

According to a news release from Yakima County Fire Protection District No. 5, a total of 18 firefighters across three stations responded to the 3100-block of Barkes Road near Harrah around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 22.

They were initially dispatched for a chimney fire, which they upgraded to a structure fire after assessing the scene. Upon arrival, first responders noticed fire stemming through the roof of the building—leading them to upgrade the status of the incident and call for backup.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire to the attic, which threatened the rest of the building from both the outside and inside. While the first arriving teams worked to sedate the flames, they awaited another team to help them attack the fire from the inside. When backup did arrive, they entered the building and contained the spread to a segmented portion of the building.

As some responders worked to limit the fire, others rushed inside to move belongings away from the fire and under tarps to be saved and cleaned up afterward. This way, the occupants of the structure wouldn’t be forced to start from square one when recovering from this incident.

Authorities believe the fire began near the roof in a section where an essential pipe operates for a wood stove in the occupant’s kitchen area.

The scene has been released back to the occupants—none of whom were reported injured during this incident.

