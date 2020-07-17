Hate crime under investigation after racist graffiti discovered in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is investigating an apparent hate crime after discovering racist graffiti on a building.

The “F-word” followed by a racial slur for black people were spray-painted on the side of the Richland Masonic Lodge at 412 Thayer Dr. on Tuesday.

The words appear to have been spray painted late Monday night or early Tuesday.

Capt. Chris Lee said RPD is taking the crime very seriously, and it will be investigated until someone is held accountable or until all leads are exhausted.

Lee said there have been false rumors circulating about the social media saying RPD had blamed Black Lives Matter supporters for the graffiti. He emphasized that the rumors are not true, and that RPD does not condone illegal activity.

Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 and ask to speak to a Richland officer.

