Weekends at the Reach Museum offer fun and new learning opportunities for all ages

by Margo Cady

RICHLAND, Wash. — Looking for a fun weekend activity? Add Weekends at the Reach Museum to your list!

The Reach Museum recently opened their doors to the public on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Each day, the Reach Museum has an educational program open to all ages coined Weekends at the Reach.

“We have a lot of activities that are ‘STEAM,'” says Pauline Schafer, Education Manager of the Reach Museum. “That’s science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.”

Activities range from learning about sun dials to investigating water bugs. This last weekend, participants learned about different soils by using it in art.

“[We’re] creating paints out of the different kinds of soil locally, and in and around the United States,” Schafer says. “Working with the medium helps you notice things like the color, but also the different particles sizes, and kind of gets you thinking about how to represent what you see around you using those materials.”

Since the museum reopened in the spring, they’ve had a steady amount of participants each weekend. There is no extra cost to participate in the educational program, just the cost of museum admission.

Museum admissions are:

Adults: $10 per person

Students/Seniors/Military: $6 per person

Children 5 and under: Free

ASTC/NARM Member: Free

The Reach Museum is also says to the public that school field trips and group tours of the museum are available on week days. Just call the museum to set up an appointment for a weekday tour.

You can find out more information about the Reach Museum by visiting their website here.

