Have you seen her? Yakima woman missing
YAKIMA, Wash.– Yakima Police need your help finding a missing Yakima woman, 75-year-old Dorothy Helm. Helm is currently listed as a missing/endangered person, according to the Yakima Police Facebook post.
Police report, Helm left her apartment sometime on or around October 12th and said the last known contact with her was October 15th.
Police said they are concerned about her medical wellbeing.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with 911 if you see her or have contact with her.
